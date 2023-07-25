WWE has released the latest edition of its “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of Raw from Florida. The full list and video can be found below.

10. “They Never Learn”-Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn cut a promo on Judgment Day.

9. “Tsunami Travesty”-Bronson Reed defeats Tommaso Ciampa.

8. “Most Dangerous Superstar”-Damian Priest defeats Apollo Crews.

7. “Claymore Country”-Drew McIntyre defeats Ludwig Kaiser.

6. “Dirty Victory”-Dominik Mysterio defeats Sami Zayn.

5. “Man-Handling It”-Becky Lynch defeats Zoey Stark.

4. “Embarrass The Beast”-Cody Rhodes promises to get revenge on Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

3. “A Sacred Powerbomb”-Drew McIntyre powerbombs GUNTHER through a table.

2. “Stay Out Of Mami’s Business”-Rhea Ripley destroys Liv Morgan.

1. “Vicious Judgment”-Judgment Day beat down Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn.