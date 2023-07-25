Dennis Rodman is coming back to pro-wrestling.

The retired NBA legend and former five-time NBA Champion (Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons) has been announced for Starrcast VI this September in Chicago. The Worm is best remembered in the wrestling world for his involvement with the nWo in WCW and his showdown with fellow NBA legend Karl Malone at Bash at the Beach 1997.

He’s a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, 2-time All Star, 2-time Defensive Player of the Year, 5-time #NBA Champion, one of the greatest players of all time & former member of the #nWo. Dennis Rodman is coming to #STARRCAST, courtesy of Big Event NY! Join us September… pic.twitter.com/kq9WwUSU1R — #StarrcastVI (@StarrcastEvents) July 25, 2023

Other notable names announced for Starrcast include HOOK, Matt Taven, Ricky Starks, Shawn Spears, Danhausen, Taya Valkyrie, Eddie Kingston, and more.