Samoa Joe knows exactly who he would pick for a Suicide Squad full of pro wrestlers.

The King of Television voices the character of King Shark in the upcoming “Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League” video game, and was asked by ComicBook who in the pro-wrestling world would be on his personal Suicide Squad. His first choices? The Hardy brothers.

Very easy for me to put together. So firstly, I would be on there myself, just because if I’m going to commit these guys to have bombs put in their heads I’d have the common decency to put one in mine and be out there with them. I’d definitely have The Hardys with me. They’re unpredictable brothers, you never know what they’re going to do. Jeff is always on some weird thing, I’m pretty sure he has a superpower, (he) just hasn’t figured it out yet. They’d definitely be in there.

Joe later adds the Iron Sheik to the group, stating that the recently deceased legend would be their guy on the microphone.

Iron Sheik, if he was around, God rest his soul. I need somebody to be on the microphone, on the loudspeaker blasting, talking trash. I’d have ‘Sheiky Baby’ doing that for them. I think with that crew you can take over a continent.

