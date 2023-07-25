Samoa Joe opens up about his relationship with Stokely Hathaway.

The King of Television spoke about the popular AEW manager during a recent interview with WrestleZone, where he commended Hathaway for doing his best but warns him that he could face consequences if he makes bad decisions.

Stokely, he’s very much in control. He’s doing his best. I just serve as an advisory committee to most of his moves and actions and things that he does. When he decides to breathe, eat, go anywhere. So that’s really kind of the basis of our relationship. I’m glad that he trusts me enough to advise him to do the right things, and so far, he has not disappointed. If he does, I just really hope he’s ready for the consequences that could come down from terrible decisions.

Joe later states that their relationship is similar to a big brother and a little brother, adding that Hathaway is a screwball who likes to joke about being extorted.

He’s so crazy sometimes. He is wild. It’s our little language. He’s like, ‘Stop extorting me,’ but it’s just like a big brother-little brother. Little brother, you gotta do a little more work than big brother, but that’s just the nature of things. He always has little funny cute pet names for things that I do, and extortion is one of them. What can I say? He’s a screwball.

