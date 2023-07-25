Jeff Hardy is ready to complete a major goal in AEW.

The company star and tag team legend spoke about his return to AEW after being out of action for several months during a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm. Jeff is hoping to use the time he is being given on Rampage as a stepping stone to get back to Dynamite.

It’s a constant battle for me to elevate myself back to the Dynamite show. Hopefully, eventually. [Rampage] is kind of the B Show, but you just go out there and give the people what they want and get their money’s worth.

He later states how he and his brother Matt still hope to become AEW tag team champions, as they have won tag team gold everywhere else.

Naturally, the ultimate goal is for myself and Matt is the AEW World Tag Team Championships. We were so close before I got myself in a hell of a mess that I got myself into, but now that I’m coming out of that, it’s within reach. We’re using the Rampage moments to hopefully, eventually, create huge Dynamite moments.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jeff spoke about his desire to have one final run as world champion and how he thinks he can wrestle until he’s 50-years-old. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)