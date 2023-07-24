AEW superstar and tag team legend Jeff Hardy recently joined MuscleManMalcolm for an in-depth interview about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on having one final world title run and how he thinks he can wrestle until he’s about 50 years old. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Hopes to have one final world title run before his career is over:

It’s the last run, the last good Hardy Boys run. I still have hopes, deep within my soul, that I’m going to have one more solo world championship title reign.

On MJF:

Hopefully, it’s someone else. Every time I hear, ‘the Devil on a different level,’ I just chuckle. It’s so silly. He’s a poet and he don’t know it. Anybody. It’s one of the goals I’ve set for myself. Before it’s all said and done, to look back on it, ‘you came out of your own personal hell and achieved a world championship within your own personal heaven once again.’ That would make everything complete.

Thinks that he can wrestle until he’s 50:

I have no idea. I’m a big believer that something could happen before I get home tonight that would end my career. It’s the little things that kill sometimes. I can’t put a number on it, but I feel like I’m going to be rocking until I’m 50. I’m 45 now. Between now and 50, I think I’m going to create many more moments.

