Grayson Waller reflects on working with John Cena.

The Aussie star stood across from the former 16-time world champion at Money In The Bank, a segment that ended with Cena hitting Waller with an Attitude Adjustment. Waller spoke about this during a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, where he said he felt completely comfortable trading promos with an all-time great.

The weird thing is, I felt like I have been there before, because I put a lot of work into what I do. I work very very hard. If you don’t think I haven’t thought about what I would say to John Cena if I stood across from him, I’ve thought about that many times. It’s very funny. Myself and Carmelo Hayes a few weeks before talked about it. ‘If you’re ever in there with Cena and he came at you.’ We’ve all seen before that Cena goes in on people. He doesn’t hold back. He’s going to tell you what he thinks. I love that about him. He’s the measuring stick on the microphone, and he tests people. You see what he did with (Austin) Theory earlier in the year. He was testing Theory, the way he talked to him and put it on him. I’ve thought about that moment so many times. When I went out there, I felt completely comfortable. I’ve thought about being across from you, your music is not going to scare me, you standing here is not going to scare me. This is where I belong. That’s the attitude I bring into these things and that’s why I look so comfortable. I work hard. Nights like that are easy for me. They are the nights I get to enjoy.

Waller would later be asked if he is happy with how his segment with Cena came off to the WWE Universe. This was his answer:

I guess so. I don’t think I’m happy with anything I do. I think I showed a lot of people who I was. I know online people were complaining, ‘Oh, he’s a talk show host now.’ People didn’t know I was hurt. ‘What’s he even doing, he doesn’t belong there.’ All of a sudden, everyone switches because fans are so easy to change. Now it’s, ‘Wow, he’s so good.’ Get off the bandwagon, I don’t need you on my side. I think I proved myself, not only to people online, but people backstage. No one knew John was there. I’m walking around all day, and people are like, ‘why is he here? The SmackDown crew flew home yesterday.’ ‘Just hanging out.’ Obviously, there was someone hiding in the halls of the O2 Arena.

Reports have since surfaced stating that management was very happy with Waller’s segment with Cena.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently praised Waller on his podcast, calling him a future superstar.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)