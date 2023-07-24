Bruce Prichard discusses WWE cutting Trevor Murdoch.

Murdoch worked for WWE in the early 2000s and a short stint in 2011, but has been working elsewhere ever since, including a run with NWA that has seen him become a two-time world champion. During his Something To Wrestle With podcast Prichard admits he never knew why WWE gave Murdoch the boot.

I don’t know (why Trevor Murdoch was released from WWE). I really don’t know. So whether something happened that just was kept from everybody or who the hell ever really knows sometimes. Sometimes it’s budget reasons where you look at ‘em and go, ‘Well, we’re over so much and here’s that number’ and you find it that way.

Prichard later explains why he hates when WWE (or any promotion) uses the excuse that “creative has nothing” for a talent, one that he believes is insulting to all parties involved and lacks the honesty of the situation.

But, I’ve always hated from day one, always hated the ‘creative has nothing for you.’ That was, in my opinion, a cheap way to have to let someone go. Sometimes you just have to say, ‘Look man, We’re making cuts and unfortunately, we’re gonna have to cut you at this time. Door’s never shut, door’s always open. Things can happen’ but I have no idea what the reason was for Trevor to be cut. No idea at all.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)