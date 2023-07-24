Danhausen is open to reuniting with HOOK.

The AEW star spoke about the Handsome Devil during a recent interview with Comicbook Nation, where he was asked about a potential HOOKhausen reunion. Danhausen reminds fans that they are undefeated as a team, and could potentially chase the AEW tag titles.

People keep asking for it. We are undefeated. He did lose the [FTW] title, so maybe he could let Jack, Jack Perry or whatever his name is keep that one, and maybe we’ll get the tag team titles.

However, Danhausen does not have an interest in wrestling FTR, who are the current AEW tag team champions. He jokes that if they did wrestle FTR it will be an hour-long match and he’ll get tired quickly.

But I don’t really want to fight FTR, to be quite honest with you. Good friends of mine, and also they’re quite good at professional wrestling. I don’t want to wrestle for an hour. I think it would be tiring.

As noted, HOOK lost his FTW Championship to Jack Perry at last Wednesday’s AEW Blood & Guts. You can read about that here.

