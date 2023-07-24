Chelsea Green comments on capturing the WWE women’s tag team championship with Sonya Deville.

The company star spoke with Comicbook.com about her pairing with Deville, and what they plan to do for the women’s tag teams scene. Green gets asked about what she and Devile plan to do to elevate the titles, something she already feels like they are doing.

Honestly, we’re already doing it. Look at the way we look. Look at what we bring to the table. Star power. Period. All these other teams, they go out there, they’re mismatching. We come prepared, and we came prepared day one. One of our first tag matches ever is at WrestleMania. Who else can say that? I just feel like we come with more history and more backstory, and the element of being prepared.

A report recently surfaced revealing how WWE management feels about Deville and Green as tag team champions. You can read about that here.