Booker T believes there is an incredible story to be told at WWE SummerSlam.

The Hall of Famer spoke on this topic during the latest edition of his podcast, where he ran down the SummerSlam card. Booker states that he thinks it would be great if Jey Uso defeated Roman Reigns at the event for the Undisputed Universal Championship.

It’s a great story for Jey to try to [become] the Head of the Table. It’s a great time to do it. … It puts Jey in a great position to solidify himself as maybe the next guy. You never know.

Booker then says that if Jey did defeat Roman he would be incredibly proud, adding that it shows how WWE does pay off on hard work.

If Jey did it — you know me, man. I’m going to be proud. I’d be like, ‘Wow, man, he did it, man. He stayed the course. He went out there and cashed in. They believed in him, and he didn’t let them down. He went out there and performed.’ That’s what I’m loving about watching the Usos — both of them — go out there and do their thing. I’m serious. Those guys — I’m proud of both of those guys for what they’ve achieved and what they’ve accomplished in WWE.

