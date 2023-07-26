Tuesday’s live The Great American Bash go-home edition of WWE NXT drew 703,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is down 5.76% from last week’s 746,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.23 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 9.52% from last week’s 0.21 rating in the key demo. The 0.23 rating represents 297,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 6.45% from the 279,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.21 key demo rating represented.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the highest key demo rating since the show moved to Tuesday nights, tied with the Gold Rush Week 1 episode on June 20 of this year and the April 20, 2022 episode. This was the third-highest total audience of the year so far. Tuesday’s NXT viewership and key demo rating were both above the 2022 average. This week’s NXT viewership was down 5.76% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 9.52% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 17.17% from the episode that aired one year ago in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 76.92% from the show that aired one year ago.

Tuesday’s live The Great American Bash go-home edition of NXT aired from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – the go-home build for The Great American Bash, NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley opening the show, Von Wagner vs. Javier Bernal, an appearance by Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, appearances by Thea Hail and NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Gable Steveson announcing a decision on his future, Dana Brooke vs. Cora Jade in a Kendo Stick match, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Lyra Valkyria in a non-title match, plus NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams and Ilja Dragunov vs. Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid. The main event was Ripley vs. Valkyria, but the show-closing segment featured Dragunov, Hayes and Williams.

January 3 Episode: 653,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 10 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 17 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 607,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 7 Episode: 562,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Vengeance Day episode)

February 14 Episode: 640,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 21 Episode: 589,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 28 Episode: 555,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 7 Episode: 624,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Roadblock episode)

March 14 Episode: 590,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Roadblock episode)

March 21 Episode: 550,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 28 Episode: 620,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 4 Episode: 555,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Stand & Deliver episode)

April 11 Episode: 528,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 18 Episode: 565,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 25 Episode: 647,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Spring Breakin’ episode)

May 2 Episode: 568,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 9 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 16 Episode: 564,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 23 Episode: 578,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 30 Episode: 607,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Battleground episode)

June 6 Episode: 615,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 13 Episode: 581,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 20 Episode: 773,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Gold Rush Week 1 episode)

June 27 Episode: 622,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Gold Rush Week 2 episode)

July 4 Episode: 508,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Independence Day episode)

July 11 Episode: 671,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 18 Episode: 746,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 25 Episode: 703,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

2022 Viewership Average: 623,461 viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.14 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

