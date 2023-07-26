Jim Ross provides another health update following a bad fall at the beginning of June.

The Hall of Famer spoke on this topic during a recent interview on the Grillin JR podcast, where he details his visits to the chiropractor and how his sciatica is getting better.

It’s been good. The chiropractor visit has been very well-timed. I got another one later today. I’m sore as hell. I feel like I got beat up, with just pushing and prodding and twisting and so forth. But I’ve gotten some good, timely relief on the sciatica, which is a bitch. Those of you who have had to experience know exactly what I’m taking about. I went like three days, I couldn’t walk. I crawled or I limped, or I pulled myself here or there.

Ross does say that he has to use a walking stick these days, but that he is on the right path to recovery. The main thing he had to worry about now is making sure his radiation wound doesn’t get infected.

I got me a walking stick, goddamn, I hate that. So anyhow, it’s better. My radiation wound seems to be healing, but it’s just so slow. They’re very concerned about infection, which I don’t want to get that infected because that’s not good business. So I’m on some heavy ass antibiotics. One more treatment today, then I’ll fly back to Jacksonville on Thursday as we’re talking here today, and move on. So it’s all good,

Elsewhere on the podcast, Ross spoke about the Clash of Champions event getting launched. You can check out his thoughts on that here.

