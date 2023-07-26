Rey Mysterio opens up about Dominik Mysterio.

The lucha-libre legend spoke about his son during today’s edition of The Bump, where he acknowledged how successful ‘Dirty Dom’ has become since he debuted in 2020, but reminds viewers that they are rivals due to his disrespect towards the Mysterio family.

Titus, you’re a father, and you know how it is. Sometimes, when you fight with your kids, or your kids do the wrong things, and you gotta put them in place. That’s happened for the past year with Dom and myself, and not just myself but my wife as well. Despite the issues that we might have in our family, you can’t even imagine the amount of pride and joy that I feel every time he accomplishes something. That still doesn’t take away the fact that he’s disrespected his whole family, and I’m hoping that one day, that will all change.

Rey later congratulates Dominik for winning the NXT North American Championship, but teases that he will take it away from him if they ever face each other in another match.

“The fact that he’s succeeding and becoming his own person, he’s already his own person. You don’t know how many times I would have loved to call him up and say, ‘Congratulations, son, you’re really killing it.’ But it hurts. Unfortunately, I can’t do it, and that really hurts. I wish things would be different. But as a father, despite our differences. I’m extremely proud of what he’s doing and what he’s conquering. He just better not step in the ring with me because I will take that North American Title.

‘Dirty Dom’ will be defending the NXT North American Title at the Great American Bash premium live event.

Meanwhile, Dragon Lee recently had a face-to-face with Rey Mysterio, one which Lee says meant the world to him. You can check out that out here, or watch the full edition of The Bump below.

