AR Fox looks back on his AEW television debut.

The company star spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, where he recalled how he began doing extra work in AEW before eventually getting booked for their now defunct Youtube series, Dark.

I had a hand in training Shawn Dean. He’s reached some kind of position there and helps with the extra work. One day, he popped back in the school to give me a picture of him to put up on the wall. I asked him, ‘I don’t care where I have to go. Can I try? Can I do extra work?’ When they came to Atlanta, I went in for extra work. Then I started doing them on the road, flying myself to them and what I’ve been doing this whole time. Standing outside, showing up, and waiting to see what I’m going to get, if I get anything. I kept wondering, because I had maybe four matches at this point and only doing five minutes, but I was doing my biggest stuff and taking risks, really trying my hardest.

Fox later recalls the moment he heard that he would be debuting on television.

After my fifth or sixth match, I kept asking people, ‘How many times did you wrestle on Dark before you got signed?’ Some people were telling me less numbers than me. ‘By like my third match.’ Some people were saying a little longer. I was like, ‘I just have to keep going.’ It was pretty costly for me to fly myself and hoping to get on. It was like six or seven that I did. One day, I was watching AEW, and my head was down. I heard my match was announced for Dynamite. I had already bought my ticket for that Wednesday due to Dark. I was watching AEW as a fan, just keeping up, and when I put my head down, that’s when I found out about my debut. Since then, they offered me the contract after that. I’m just trying to do whatever I can and as much as I can.

