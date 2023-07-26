WWE superstar Titus O’Neil appeared on today’s edition of The Bump to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on doing commentary for the company and possibly doing it full-time. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Knows that commentary is difficult but says he would love to do more of it:

I love it. I want to do more, but I also am very understanding it the fact that it’s a very difficult job to sit there for three hours. I would have to stop drinking two gallons of water a day. But yeah, I want to learn the craft more, I want to do it more. I want to be more involved in every aspect of WWE. Obviously, being a WWE global ambassador is busy work in itself, but if I can add to the show in any way and also have a chance to see the beautiful faces of my WWE coworkers on a consistent basis, I’d love to do that.

Thinks commentary is a lot of fun:

So commentary is definitely something I’m interested in doing more of, and I have a love of fun doing it. But it has a craft. I think a lot of people say, ‘Yeah, Titus O’Neil needs to be on commentary every week.’ Well, guys, slow down. Michael Cole, everybody that’s in the profession knows, it’s a very difficult job to do. You got so many things that are moving around. You got to make sure you’re not stepping on the person next to you and making sure you’re getting out certain information. Somebody’s got to call the match. It’s a lot. So I’m interested in learning more about the craft so that when I am on there, I’m not only entertaining but I’m also a real commentator.

