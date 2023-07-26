WWE has released the latest edition of its “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of NXT on USA. The full list and video can be found below.

10. “Von Top”-Von Wagner wins in quick fashion.

9. “Mean Streets”-The Family victorious in tag team action.

8. “Triples Is Best”-Mustafa Ali cuts a promo on Dominik Mysterio.

7. “Cup Heads”-Noam Dar reacts to seeing the Heritage Cup.

6. “American Made”-Baron Corbin and Gable Steveson meet face-to-face.

5. “Barbie and Kendo”-Dana Brooke victoroius.

4. “Wish I Was A Baller”-Carmelo Hayes picks up the win for his team.

3. “Clash Of Titans”-Bron Breakker runs through Von Wagner.

2. “Big Mami’s House”-Rhea Ripley dominates in singles action.

1. “Maddest Dragon”-Ilja Dragunov destroys Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes.