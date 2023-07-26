Hulk Hogan may no longer be an active wrestler but that doesn’t mean the Immortal One isn’t still a hot commodity for television.

The Hall of Famer spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Theo Von on This Past Weekend, where he reveals that he’s been getting offers for movies, shows, and a ton of reality television. However, the Hulkster says he turns all the offers down.

I’ve turned down a bunch of movies. Whole bunch of TV shows. I get calls all the time. With the content I have now with the bar, the restaurant, the retail store, my son is here, my daughter is here, my new baby [his fiance Sky Daily] has three kids. There is all kinds of content. Everyone is banging me all the time to do reality shows. I just shut it all down.

Hogan later says that WWE still offers him work every now and then, but depending on the weather he’ll turn it down.

Even with appearances and autograph sessions, I use Prince Marketing when I do stuff. Sometimes, the WWE will call me to do stuff. I still work for them, but I’ll kind of pass on that, or I’ll do it. It depends on what the weather is like.

News broke yesterday that Hogan got engaged to his new girlfriend, Sky Daily. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)