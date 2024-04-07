After being spotted partying with a Rey Mysterio mask during the Super Bowl two months prior, Jason Kelce made an appearance at WWE WrestleMania XL to help out the WWE Hall of Fame legend.

According to Fightful Select, Danny Cage and The Monster Factory were contacted by former NFL Pro Bowler Jason Kelce and his teammates to provide training and to record their trip to WrestleMania XL.

But Kelce, a 13-year NFL veteran, wasn’t the only one.

Alongside him was the offensive tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles, Lane Johnson. The two trained for hours both inside and outside the ring.

As seen earlier this weekend, footage was released of Johnson training in the gym with Seth “Freakin'” Rollins.

Fightful Select was informed that Kelce and Johnson both adapted to professional wrestling rapidly and showed great regard for everyone involved as well as the industry as a whole.

Johnson and Kelce both appeared interested in working with WWE again in the future.