WWE reveals it will be airing a documentary about WrestleMania XL.

Following night one of the company’s biggest show of the year, fans were treated to a sneak peek of an upcoming documentary set to premiere on YouTube on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

Titled “WrestleMania XL: Behind the Curtain,” this documentary promises to delve deep into the lead-up to this year’s WrestleMania, including footage of The Rock’s transformation into a villain and the ongoing saga of Cody Rhodes challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.

In the small footage that was shown, Triple H discusses how true magic can emerge from disorder. There was not exact time given as to when the documentary will air, but Wrestling Headlines will keep you informed.

