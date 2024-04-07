Night one of WWE WrestleMania XL was headlined by Roman Reigns and The Rock battling Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in tag team action, a match The Bloodline would emerge from victorious. That means that on night two, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will clash in a ‘Bloodline Rules’ match for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.

Afterward, The Rock spoke with the media in the post-Mania scrum.

You can. Absolutely. Final Boss can’t tell you that. I can’t tell anybody that. I have keep everyone guessing, including Cody Rhodes. That’s important. You can sure expect the unexpected and a lot of surprises.

Later in the scrum, Rocky would get asked about wrestling more for WWE. This was his response:

There might be. I can’t elaborate that much on that, but there might be. I love what I do. I love our business. I was born into our business. We’ll see.

A different reporter asked Rock when he thought about returning. He says that he spoke with Endeavor’s Ari Emanuel, who revealed to him that he would be buying WWE, and that’s when he knew.

Yes, there was. When Ari Emanuel called and said, ‘I’m going to buy the company.’ ‘Okay, what does that strategy look like.’ We discussed that. There was talks almost two years ago about me returning to WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. We thought everything was going to dovetail nicely into that, great story. That didn’t shake out in the way we had anticipated, and that’s okay. I had said back then to the people we were negotiating with, ‘Maybe it’s time to put the pencils down and we’ll revisit when it feels right.’ Between putting the pencils down a year and a half, two years ago, regarding WrestleMania 39, the actuality of the selling of the company, that became impetus to look holistically at doing WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. A lot of things had to come together. The agreement, the deal, I’m not worried about that, especially when the negotiations are between myself, Ari Emanuel, and Nick Khan. I wasn’t concerned about the agreement. My number one priority was, can I comeback and have real value this time around and not coming back for hot shots or one night. It’s fun, it’s fun for the fans, but I wanted something a lot more substantial, but something we could really build upon. These past two or three months, we’ve been laying ground work nicely and not only building for WrestleMania this weekend, but I think beyond that and the future.

