Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness make up the commentary team for AEW Collision, with the first episode airing on Saturday night.

Kelly has been the English commentator for NJPW World for the past few years. He previously called ROH TV with Nigel.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Kelly will be a regular commentator for the show with the exception of going to Japan from mid-July to mid-August for the G1 Tournament. held by NJPW He’s also doing another one-shot in Japan aside from the tournament, but since AEW and NJPW have a good working relationship, it won’t be an issue.

Kelly is also committed to calling NJPW’s bigger shows, such as Autumn Attack.