Matt Cardona is back!

The longtime pro wrestling star made his return at the IMPACT Bound For Glory 2023 premium live event at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday night.

Cardona had been a regular for the promotion until earlier this year, when the two sides stopped working together.

Fightful Select is reporting that the reason for the split was because IMPACT Wrestling wanted to stop using non-contracted talent, whereas Cardona was not interested in signing a deal with the company.

With Cardona resurfacing at Bound For Glory, many have asked what the contractual status between the two sides are.

According to the aforementioned report, Cardona’s appearance was a “one-off,” and he has not signed a new deal with IMPACT Wrestling at this time.

It is worth noting that the two sides seemed to be open to working together in the future.

