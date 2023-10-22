You can officially pencil in another big tag-team match for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

During this week’s AEW Battle of the Belts VIII special event, Jon Moxley and the Blackpool Combat Club got into a physical altercation with Orange Cassidy while he was heading to the ring for his AEW International Championship defense against John Silver.

Later in the show, the “Freshly Squeezed” one spoke with Lexy Nair backstage and challenged Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli of the BCC to a tag-team bout on next week’s AEW Dynamite.

It was later confirmed via Tony Khan that Cassidy will join forces with Japanese legend Kazuchika Okada to take on the duo of Danielson and Castagnoli.

