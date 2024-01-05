It seems increasingly likely that Mercedes Mone will make her AEW debut soon, as her negotiations with WWE fell through.

WWE was in talks with Mone for her return, but they were unable to reach an agreement on a deal, leading WWE sources to claim that they were the ones who ended the negotiations.

The talks fell through due to financial terms, and there is much speculation about Mone joining AEW. It is widely expected that she will be heading to AEW.

During a discussion on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that Mone’s arrival in AEW is expected to be imminent, according to those in the promotion.