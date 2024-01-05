As noted, CM Punk appeared as a guest on the WWE Preview Special 2024 show on Peacock on Thursday night for a live satelitte interview.

During the discussion, “The Best in the World” reflected on his surprise return to WWE in his hometown of Chicago at the WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event.

“Everything happened that day so fast,” he said. “You should never text and drive, ladies and gentlemen. I was trying to drive to the Allstate Arena and let everybody that deserved to know that was in my orbit know what was about to happen. I’m texting my sisters. Nobody knew. That’s how you get things done in this business. You keep things close to the vest.”

He continued, “You don’t leak stuff. That’s when the magic happens. It was a magical moment. There were so many things going through my head. The nerves, people I hadn’t seen in ten years. I had questions, concerns, maybe even worries. It was all solved the instant the song hit and I walked out in front of my hometown. I couldn’t hear the song anymore. I didn’t know my cues. All of it went out the window, I couldn’t hear the song, I could only hear the people. It was a magical moment,”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.