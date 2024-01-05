“The Aerial Assassin” will make history when he wraps up business with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

At the NJPW New Year Dash show this week in Japan, Will Ospreay announced that he will compete in his final match for the promotion on February 11, 2024 at NJPW The New Beginning In Osaka show.

Ospreay will team with United Empire (Francesco Akira, TJP, HENARE, & Jeff Cobb) to take on David Finlay, Alex Coughlin, Gabe Kidd, Clark Connors, and Drilla Moloney in a match where Finlay picked the stipulation, which was a Steel Cage match.

It will mark the first Steel Cage match in NJPW in 20 years.

Back in November, Ospreay announced that he would be signing with AEW after finishing out his NJPW contract, which is up in February. The 2/11 bout will be his swan song with the promotion.