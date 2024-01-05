Jon Moxley will be returning to New Japan Pro Wrestling later this month.

After coming up short in the IWGP Global Championship showdown against Will Ospreay and eventual match-winner David Finlay at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 in Tokyo, Japan, the AEW star once again appeared at NJPW New Year Dash.

At the show, the Blackpool Combat Club leader was confronted by Shingo Takagi and agreed to meet in a No Disqualification bout at the NJPW Battle in the Valley show on January 13.

Previously announced for the show is Will Ospreay vs. Kazuchika Okada.