– A new 30-minute Mick Foley documentary has been released on the official YouTube channel of WWE. “The Hardcore Legend” is a talking head in the documentary, which features him reviewing his greatest matches and moments throughout his legendary WWE Hall of Fame career. Watch the full episode via the YouTube player embedded below.

– Another new lengthy video recently released on the WWE YouTube channel is a special installment of the weekly “WWE Playlist” digital series. The episode looks at 30 minutes of CM Punk “destroying people on the microphone” during his WWE career. Watch the complete video that looks at Punk dropping pipe bombs on the likes of John Cena, Triple H, The Rock and others via the YouTube player embedded below.

– Rhea Ripley was among the many WWE Superstars who appeared for a live satelitte interview during the WWE Preview Special 2024 show on Peacock on Thursday night. Check out her complete appearance via the YouTube player embedded below.