Nigel McGuinness is excited for Eddie Kingston’s first defense of his AEW Continental Championship on the first episode of AEW Collision of the New Year of 2024 this coming Saturday night.

Ahead of the show, the AEW Collision commentator took to social media to share his thoughts on the upcoming title tilt between Eddie Kingston and Trent Beretta.

“Am honored to call the first title defense,” he wrote via X. “The man who beat all three members of BCC and started BD’s downfall – #revengeoftheclams.”

Beretta earned the title shot against “The Mad King” by winning a four-way title eliminator on the first AEW Dynamite of 2024 this past Wednesday night in Newark, N.J.

