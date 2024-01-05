Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Rogers Arena in British Columbia, Canada.

SmackDown will feature the New Year’s Resolution theme with two big matches and appearances by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and United States Champion Logan Paul.

WWE has announced four matches for tonight. Here is the card for tonight:

WWE Women’s Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Michin

Winner Faces Roman Reigns At WWE Royal Rumble: Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to appear

WWE US Title Contender Tournament Finals: Kevin Owens vs. Santos Escobar

Butch & TBA vs. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)

United States Champion Logan Paul appears