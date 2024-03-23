Matt Cardona and Steph De Lander have arrived in TNA Wrestling.

As noted, Cardona and De Lander made surprise returns to TNA at the iMPACT On AXS TV taping on Friday night at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA., setting up a De Lander vs. Jordynne Grace match for the upcoming TNA Rebellion 2024 pay-per-view on April 20 in Las Vegas, NV.

In related news, Fightful Select is reporting that a lot is being made within the wrestling industry regarding TNA Wrestling offering per-date deals to talent as of late.

This actually works to Cardona’s favor in particular, as the independent sensation has been keeping more than busy navigating the free agent market and earning more in his post-WWE career than he has ever before.

According to the aforementioned report, Cardona is working with TNA on a per-date agreement as part of his current run with the promotion. The two sides parted ways over a year ago when Cardona opted against signing a contract with the company.

When asked directly, Cardona confirmed to Fightful Select that he still is a free agent and is strictly working under a per-appearance deal right now.

“Alwayz. Then. Now. Forever. Quote me on that,” Cardona stated.

For more on Matt Cardona and Steph De Lander making surprise appearances at the TNA iMPACT On AXS TV taping from Friday night in Philly, including spoiler photos and videos, click here. We also have a complete spoiler report from the taping here: Spoilers: TNA iMPACT On AXS TV Taping Results (Night 1) From Philadelphia, PA.