WWE held a WWE NXT live event on Friday night, March 22, 2024, in front of a sold out standing room-only crowd at the Sanford Civic Center in Sanford, Florida, with Sarah Schreiber serving as the host for the evening.

Featured below, courtesy of Billy Krotchsen and PWInsider.com, are complete results from the show.

WWE NXT LIVE RESULTS FROM SANFORD, FL. (3/22/2024) Match 1) Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeated Charlie Dempsey and Damon Kemp via assisted running powerslam on Damon.



Match 2) Duke Hudson defeated Jonah Neisenbaum with a reverse DDT.



Match 3) Kendal Grey and Carlee Bright defeated Stevie Turner and Zeyna Sterling when Carlee got the win off of a jackknife pin.



Match 4) Sol Ruca defeated Lainey Reid



Match 5) Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe defeated Dion Lennox and Joshua Black



Match 6) Carmelo Hayes defeated Je’Von Evans in about twelve minutes following Nothing But Net. PLE quality match that had the crowd going crazy and a lot of high end nearfalls. Fans familiar with Evans’s work prior to WWE would have recognized much of Je’Von’s offense.



–Intermission–



Match 7) NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria, Tatum Paxley, and Karmen Petrovic defeated Lash Legend, Jakara Jackson, and Lola Vice when Tatum pinned Jakara following the Psycho Trap.



Match 8) Jazmyn Nyx (with Jacy Jayne) defeated Wren Sinclair following distraction by Jacy.



Lexis King came out for a promo with Javier Bernal and Antione Frazier. Ava Raine came out and said the three of them would be wrestling The Family.



Match 9) The Family (Tony D’Angelo, Channing Stacks Lorenzo, and Luca Crusifino [with Adrianna Rizzo]) defeated Lexis King, Javier Bernal, and Antione Frazier when Tony pinned Javier following a swinging fisherman’s neckbreaker.



Match 10) Oba Femi defeated Dante Chen via a pop up powerbomb to retain the NXT North American Championship in about 9-10 minutes.

#NXTSanford results: • Carlee Bright & Kendal Grey def. Stevie Turner & Zena Sterling. This is Kendal’s debut match and Zena’s first match after competing in an Halloween Royal Rumble back in October ‘23. • Sol Ruca def. Lainey Reid • Jazmyn Nyx /w Jacy Jayne def. Wren… pic.twitter.com/VAJxrHejpO — Alex (@lexveraux) March 23, 2024

#NXTSanford had no idea what it was in for. @WWEJeVonEvans vs. @Carmelo_WWE was one of the best matches you'll see anywhere. pic.twitter.com/qQwOfrpjbn — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) March 23, 2024