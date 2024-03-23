Don’t believe everything you read.

That is, if you believe The Rock.

“The Final Boss” surfaced on social media this weekend to take issue with reports regarding controversy over his recent promos in WWE, leading to claims of unfair double-standards.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com reported that TKO Group Holdings would like The Rock to set an example for others with the PG product, leading to some feeling that an era similar to Vince McMahon’s double standards are back in WWE.

Upon catching wind of this report, The Bloodline member hopped on X and called “horsesh*t.”

“This story is complete horsesh*t,” Rock wrote on Saturday morning.