Giulia has wrapped up business with STARDOM.

As previously reported, the standout women’s wrestling talent from Japan, along with four additional talents, were scheduled to part ways with STARDOM at the end of March.

Tokyo Sports reported on Thursday that Utami Hayashishita, MIRAI, Mai Sakurai, and Yuzuki are expected to be the other four talents departing STARDOM.

In an update, Giulia, who has been rumored to be heading to WWE and Rossy Ogawa’s new promotion, surfaced on social media on Friday to confirm her STARDOM departure and tease an announcement coming soon regarding her future.

“It has finally been officially released,” Giulia wrote via X. “I’m sorry for getting ahead of myself and confusing everyone.”

She continued, “There are only a few days left in STARDOM, but pro wrestler Giulia is still going strong! Please stay tuned!”

Rossy Ogawa, a founder of STARDOM, was fired from the company earlier this year, which was the first move that led to a snowball affect culminating with the expected departures of the aforementioned five stars, as well as the launch of Rossy’s new promotion.

In early February, it was reported that Giulia would postpone her expected WWE debut in order to fulfill her commitment to help Rossy Ogawa get his new promotion off the ground, noting she has “unfinished business in Japan.”

We will keep you posted as additional details surface regarding the future and potential WWE arrival of Giulia.