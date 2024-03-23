WWE Speed matches were taped on Friday night.

Before the WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX broadcast kicked off live at 8/7c on March 22, 2024 from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, matches were taped for the new WWE on X program, WWE Speed.

Featured below, courtesy of William Donovan and PWInsider.com, are complete WWE Speed spoilers from before SmackDown began, as well as post-SmackDown dark match main event results for the live crowd in Milwaukee.

WWE SPEED SPOILERS (Taped On 3/22/2024 In Milwaukee, WI.) * Cedric Alexander def. Odyssey Jones in a match taped for WWE Speed.



* Tyler Bate def. Angel in the second of two bouts filmed for the new WWE on X show.



* Kofi Kingston def. Dominik Mysterio in a non-televised dark match exclusively for the Milwaukee crowd.



* GUNTHER def. “Main Event” Jey Uso to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship in the final post-show dark match main event to wrap up the evening.

For those who missed the show on Friday night, check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 3/22/24 from Joshua Lopez right here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.