WWE is reportedly returning to India in January.

A new report from PWInsider notes that WWE is scheduled to run a live event on Wednesday, January 18. This is scheduled to be a SmackDown brand event, but it wasn’t clear if the show will be taped to air.

There’s also no word yet on the city and location for the show, but this would be WWE’s first event in India since December 2017. WWE will likely officially announce event in the coming weeks.

It was recently reported that WWE had a live event planned for January 18 or January 19, with the location still to be determined. It was then reported by Sportskeeda that WWE had plans to hold the event in Hyderabad, but WWE has not confirmed the location as of this writing.

It was believed that the January event will feature a roster made up of Superstars, both Indian and international, but there’s no word yet on who will be working the show besides SmackDown Superstars.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.