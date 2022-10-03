Michael Cole announced during Friday’s WWE SmackDown that the company set a new first-day record for ticket sales with Royal Rumble tickets, which went on sale earlier that day at 9am ET.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that the 2023 Royal Rumble is now on pace to break the gross revenue and ticket sales record set by the 2017 Rumble, which was held at the same venue in San Antonio, Texas.

WWE has reportedly sold more than 25,000 tickets for The Rumble in January, which is a new record for the event as far as paid tickets and gross revenue goes for a first on-sale weekend for the event.

The entire venue still has not opened up, but sources are reporting that more areas in the arena will likely become available in the near future.

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, January 28 from The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX, and will be a part of The Alamodome’s 30th anniversary celebration.

