Mustafa Ali reportedly has more than 1 year left on his WWE contract.

As we’ve noted, Ali recently requested his release from WWE, but it was revealed that the company has no plans to grant that departure. It was noted that “value” was a term used in the reasoning behind the decision to keep Ali under contract.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that Ali has “well over a year, at least” left on hsi WWE contract, but there’s no word on the exact expiration date.

We noted last weekend how Ali indicated that he was offered a spot in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match. Word now is that at least one wrestler pitched an idea for Ali to eliminate them, and they were asked if Ali would even be interested. Based on his tweet, it looks like Ali was not interested.

WWE reportedly has no creative plans for Ali as of this week, but that could always change.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.