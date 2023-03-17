There’s been a lot of speculation on Rhea Ripley vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair being the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night 1, and that speculation picked up when the “Stranger Things” parody for WrestleMania 39 was released, featuring Ripley and John Cena, which you can see below.

In an update, now the Wrestling Observer reports that the decision was finalized to have Ripley and Flair headline Night 1, and that political reasons were behind the decision. It was reported in February how there was a feeling that it would be good for a women’s match to headline Night 1 due to how men’s matches were the main event for both nights of WrestleMania 38, due to sponsors and political reasons.

For what it’s worth, a new report from Fightful Select notes that at one point the plan was to headline Night 1 with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. There have been people within WWE pushing for this to be the main event.

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul is also planned for Night 1, and is the only confirmed match for either night as of this writing. Asuka vs. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is likely for Night 2, but it was noted that there has been no talk of this match being considered for a main event slot at all. It was reported last month that officials see Ripley vs. Flair as much stronger than Asuka vs. Belair.

Night 2 will be headlined with Cody Rhodes vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

WWE WrestleMania 39 is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Below is the current card, along with some of the rumored matches:

Host: The Miz

America The Beautiful singer for Night 1: Becky G

America The Beautiful singer for Night 2: Jimmie Allen

CONFIRMED MATCHES:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE United States Title Match

John Cena vs. Austin Theory (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Sheamus or Drew McIntyre [or both] vs. GUNTHER (c)

Hell In a Cell

Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Rumored to be The Demon vs. Brood Edge.

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch & WWE Hall of Famer Lita

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins (Night 1)

RUMORED MATCHES:

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos (c)

Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt

Men’s Tag Team Fatal 4 Way

The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits

Women’s Tag Team Fatal 4 Way

Teams to be announced

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.