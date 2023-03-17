Karrion Kross is adamant that his valet, Scarlett Boudreaux, doesn’t come off like every other wrestling manager.

The former two-time NXT Champion spoke about Scarlett (his real-life wife) during a recent interview on the Out Of Character podcast with host Ryan Satin. During their chat, Kross explains why he considers his pairing with Scarlett more of a tag team rather than a wrestler/manager dynamic. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says he wanted to create the visual that Scarlett is unique and wasn’t just like other managers:

Right from the very beginning, I looked at the functionality of how managers typically work in wrestling. One thing, before we got started in NXT, was I wanted to avoid accidentally creating a character to stand next to Karrion Kross that felt replaceable. Some managers, sometimes, when somebody is watching something, ‘You know, if that manager wasn’t standing next to a particular talent, then I don’t think it would make a difference or maybe the talent would be better off or maybe the talent is overly dependent on the manager.’ I wanted to create a synchronicity between the two characters.

How Scarlett should always feel as important as he does:

She understood that and was right on track with it. These characters work together. This type of energy that they feed off of. We were working on that for a while, in different ways. On the independents, we discovered that we like a lot of the same films and we were able to put that together. I wanted this character to feel important, the character Scarlett. Sometimes, her and I almost think of Scarlett and Kross as a tag team instead of a wrestler and manager. With that notion and attention behind developing that, it’s why it comes off the way it does.

Elsewhere, Kross spoke about how he feels more comfortable turning down character pitches following his first main roster run under Vince McMahon. You can read about that here.

