Earlier this week WWE announced Money in the Bank had been moved to the MGM Grand Garden Arena after putting tickets on sale for it taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 2nd. The belief is the show was moved due to lower than expected ticket sales.

The show will face competition as UFC 276 takes place at the T-Mobile Arena. On Friday, Tony Khan noted on Twitter that he broke the news to UFC President Dana White. He also took a shot at WWE for running the show against the UFC.

Genius move trying to take on Dana and the UFC in Vegas during International Fight Week. See you tonight on Friday Night #AEWRampage on @tntdrama at a special time tonight

6:30pm ET/5:30pm CT/4:30pm MT/3:30pm PT! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 27, 2022

Bryan Alvarez noted on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio that certain people in WWE were furious about Khan’s tweet.