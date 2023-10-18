Baron Corbin’s recent stint in NXT has given him the opportunity to reshape his character and explore new creative avenues.

In a recent interview at with Sean Ross Sapp, Corbin spoke about his freedom to reinvent himself in NXT. He emphasized the trust the company has in him, citing matches with legends like Kurt Angle, John Cena, and The Rock, also sharing that the free agent status initially left him uncertain, but it ultimately led to his transition to NXT, where he was given the liberty to redefine his character.

“I think that’s something I’ve always had as well. They put me in the ring with Kurt Angle. They put me in with Cena. They put me in with The Rock because they trust what I can do. They know whatever I do, it’s going to be 110%. So the free agent [status], same thing. I was like, ‘What is this? What does this mean? Am I out of a job? What are we doing?’ They were like, ‘No, we just don’t know what story we want to put you in yet, so we don’t want to pigeonhole you and have you on Raw or Smackdown. That was kind of the way it was originally told me. ‘We want you to be able to float because when we figure it out —’ because the character was coming off the JBL stuff, it wasn’t working, obviously. So it was like, ‘Okay, well, what are we doing?’ It kind of came up at Draft time, and they did that. “So then I was asked, ‘Hey, would you be interested in going to NXT and working?’ I said, ‘ Absolutely.’ It’s an hour and a half up the road from me. I’ll be able to go do the show, go home, and get my bed. So when they presented it to me, I just saw it as an opportunity. I didn’t know what the opportunity was, but when I went down there, Shawn [Michaels] is going, ‘Hey, what do you want this to be?’ I go, ‘Well, here’s what I would love to do. I would love to not be on Raw or Smackdown.’ Because I was also working at Cameron Grimes at the time on SmackDown, so I was doing NXT and Smackdown. I said, ‘I would love to just be here, and let’s redo my character. Let’s let me tell you what I think I am.’ He’s like, ‘I love that. Let’s do you. You have full control, essentially, on what you want to do, and they keep me in parameters, obviously, but they’re letting me just kind of reinvent myself as me, and I think we’re presenting a really cool thing to the fans in NXT.”

Furthermore, Corbin discussed the benefits of working with younger talents in NXT. He acknowledged that it not only helps elevate their careers but also provides them with valuable experience in adapting to the differences in wrestling style, promo delivery, and pacing between NXT and the main roster. This collaboration allows them to develop and transition more smoothly in the future, according to Corbin. In his own words,

“It’s also elevating those guys, you know? It gave Ilja [Dragunov] a guy to work with from the main roster. Trick [Williams], who I think is an amazing superstar with Carmelo [Hayes], and they, think, are going to try to do their own thing a little bit, and then Melo. I want to bring them to that next level. I think going and working with them. They understand there’s a different speed, a different way, a different crispness. There’s a different promo with the main roster to NXT. When you can go down and do that, and they feel it because they’re not going to know until they experience it. If you take a guy from NXT and you just drop them into the main roster, it’s like sink-or-swim, like, are they gonna make it? But if they’ve worked with three or four proven Superstars, they know they can transition.”

(h/t Fightful)