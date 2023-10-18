Eric Bischoff recently discussed the recent head-to-head battle between AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT last Tuesday on the latest episode of Strictly Business.

He highlighted the exciting and fun atmosphere generated by the head-to-head competition, emphasizing the enjoyment he derived from the viewers’ passionate reactions and Tony Khan’s involvement.

Regarding his general reaction to both shows, Bischoff praised the inspiration and energy displayed by both, saying,

“Like I said, yesterday was a blast, watched both shows. I watched NXT last night and watched a good portion — I didn’t get a chance to complete — Dynamite today in between other things I was doing. But that head-to-head vibe was just fun. You know, I talked about all the crazy yesterday. And I’m not kidding, I really enjoyed it. It was entertaining as hell watching people chime in and listening to their opinions. And again, the Tony Khan stuff was just off the wall crazy. And then of course, watching, knowing that this head-to-head thing was going on and so many people were emotionally invested in it. It’s just good energy, man. It was fun energy.”

Regarding his general reaction to both shows, Bischoff praised the inspiration and energy displayed by both. He noted that NXT maintained a consistently high level of energy throughout the entire episode, attributing it to effective formatting, storytelling, and a talented roster. On the other hand, he favored Dynamite’s visual presentation, particularly in the lively atmosphere created by the live audience, even though it wasn’t a full house. Bischoff emphasized the authenticity and energy of a live event in a real venue, which he believed gave Dynamite a production advantage. Despite this, he commended NXT for its ability to build and sustain a larger audience, acknowledging their success in that regard.

“Both of them were inspired, both of them. And I think particularly the NXT show, the energy was at an eight or a nine on a scale of 1 to 10, seemingly throughout the entire episode. And that goes to formatting, building and great talent. Visually, I liked Dynamite better. Dynamite had the advantage in that even though it was in a small venue, I think it was a 4000-seat venue, which, by the way, they didn’t sell out. At least according to the posts that I saw from WrestleTix. 4000 seat arena, but it still had — you know, you had 4000 people there. You have a lot more energy. And I’ve said it a million times, I used to say it in TNA. You don’t care who you put on a soundstage, I don’t care what you do on a sound stage. It will never have the energy or authenticity of a live event when compared to a live event in a real venue. And that was the big advantage production-wise that I feel Dynamite had. And despite that, NXT was able to build and hold a greater audience. So hats off to them. I did like the energy. I’m not talking about the matches, about the finishes… I’m talking about the production. The way the show was presented, I think Dynamite had a much bigger advantage. Yeah.”

