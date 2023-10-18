On last week’s episode of SmackDown, The Bloodline’s brief confrontation with Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, specifically the tense face-off between Rhodes and the Undisputed Champion, Roman Reigns, was indeed a chilling moment, one that teased their highly anticipated rematch.

Bully Ray, speaking on the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, likened the moment to a lightsaber battle, saying,

“Any great lightsaber battle, nothing is said. They look at each other and all you can hear or see is the sound of the lightsabers being ignited and you’re like, ‘Holy s**t, game on.’ That’s what Cody crossing Roman was.”

Elaborating on the meaning and significance of the moment, Ray said,

“The looks on their faces, that 4K camera shot where you could see the wrinkles in the faces — what I read on Cody’s face in that moment was, ‘It’s either finish my story or die.’ And what I read in Roman’s face was, ‘I’m the head of the table, I’m the tribal chief, I’m the one, and you’re gonna die trying.’”

