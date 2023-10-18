Amidst a slew of media appearances, Ric Flair recently shared exciting news about the development of a movie based on his life.

The Nature Boy made the revelation during his appearance on 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, though he remained tight-lipped about specific details. When asked about the potential for a biopic,

Flair responded,

“I know… Guess what? It’s coming down. No (it’s not based on my book). I can’t tell you any more than that. I just got the word… the writer’s strike is over. I can’t say any more.

(h/t Fightful)