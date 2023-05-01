Baron Corbin was shocked at the ovation he received at the weekend WWE live event in Paris, France at the Accor Arena.

Corbin took multiple losses to Rick Boogs on the recent WWE UK tour, but apparently an audible was called in Paris due to the huge pop Corbin received, which you can see below. Corbin defeated Boogs to snap his losing streak. The crowd continued to chant for Corbin throughout the show at random times.

Before the Paris win, Corbin had not won a match since defeating Akira Tozawa on the November 14, 2022 RAW. His last non-televised live event win came on July 10, 2022 when he defeated Drew Gulak.

Corbin, who has trended on social media thanks to Paris, took to Twitter and said this was a night he will never forget.

“Wow!!! Tonight was beyond INCREDIBLE!! Thank you #WWEParis I think I have to move here now bc this was a night I will never forget! #wwe,” he wrote.

You can see related tweets below:

Baron Corbin après #WWEParis : « Ce soir était au-delà de l’incroyable !! Merci. Je pense que je dois déménager ici maintenant car c'était une nuit que je n'oublierai jamais. (…) Ce soir c'était sauvage ! Comme je l'ai dit, je ne l'oublierai jamais ! » (TW) 🙌🏼🇫🇷 @BaronCorbinWWE pic.twitter.com/FOPW1u3oac — Bernard Colas (@BernardCls) April 30, 2023

BARON CORBIN WITH THE ROLL UP ZONE !!!#WWEParis pic.twitter.com/fAiqc7QpBT — Sturry #CapucheClub (@Sturry) April 29, 2023

we literally chanted baron corbin at the most random times lmao😭 #WWEParis pic.twitter.com/VfVzYkBxVF — m (@minlitia) April 30, 2023

Wow!!! Tonight was beyond INCREDIBLE!! Thank you #WWEParis I think I have to move here now bc this was a night I will never forget! #wwe pic.twitter.com/zeQf9AknBW — Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) April 29, 2023

