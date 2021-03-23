Former WWE Champion Batista has announced that he will not be a part of the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony this year.

WWE originally announced Batista for the 2020 Hall of Fame class, but last year’s ceremony was nixed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was then announced this year that the 2020 Class and the 2021 Class would be inducted together during WrestleMania 37 Week. However, Batista was removed from the listing this past week, and the Hall of Fame logo was pulled from his WWE roster page.

It was reported a few days ago that WWE wanted to save The Animal’s induction for a future induction ceremony where fans could be in the crowd. Batista confirmed that WWE will be inducting him into a future class, when fans are able to attend the ceremony.

“To the @WWEUniverse Unfortunately due to previous obligations I am unable to be a part of the @WWE #HOF this year. By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I’ll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible [folded hands emoji] #DreamChaser,” he wrote.

The 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Class now features The Bella Twins, JBL, Jushin Thunder Liger, “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith, and the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman). There is no word yet on what year WWE might induct Batista, but WrestleMania 39 Week from Hollywood in 2023 would be fitting.

Stay tuned for more on plans for the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremonies, which are scheduled to air on Tuesday, April 6 via Peacock and the WWE Network during WrestleMania 37 Week. Below is the current line-up for the 2020 and 2021 classes, along with Batista’s full tweet.

You can click here for a possible spoiler on a major name being planned for the 2021 class.

2021 CLASS:

* Eric Bischoff

* Molly Holly

* Names TBA

2020 CLASS:

* The Bella Twins

* JBL

* Jushin Thunder Liger

* “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith

* The nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman)

