WWE SmackDown Superstar Murphy had an interesting exchange with former WWE Superstar Andrade earlier this week.

As noted, WWE announced Andrade’s release on Sunday night after the Fastlane pay-per-view. Murphy responded to WWE’s release announcement and praised Andrade, noting that he is glad Andrade is happy once again.

“Legit on the best in the world! Sad to not share locker room with you anymore but so happy that your happy! Amigos 4 Life!,” Murphy wrote.

Andrade responded and said WWE needs to give Murphy a chance.

“Thanks Pe…. you are great too they just need to give you the chance [fist emoji x 3],” Andrade wrote back.

Murphy has not responded to Andrade’s tweet but he did “like” the post.

Murphy’s WWE status has been a hot topic among fans for a while now with many feeling like he deserves better booking from the company. Murphy’s last big storyline was a few months back with The Mysterio Family and Seth Rollins. He recently made somewhat of a heel turn and could be back on the same page as Rollins for the time being.

Andrade also had an interesting change with WWE SmackDown Superstar Aleister Black this week. Black took to Twitter earlier this week for a rare tweet to comment on Andrade’s WWE departure, thanking him for everything.

“@AndradeElIdolo goes synonymous with my WWE career. My 1st opponent & the opponent I won the belt from. From start to finish a total pro and in my opinion few have his footwork, ability to commit and execute in-ring techniques. Amigo, thank you for everything,” Black wrote.

Andrade responded and looked forward to when they meet in the ring again.

“we will meet again in a ring in a few years, you are a great talent and a good friend. a big hug Tommy End [fist emoji] [skull & bones emoji],” Andrade wrote back.

As noted earlier today, Black is reportedly dealing with minor injuries. He has not wrestled since losing the RAW No DQ match to Kevin Owens in October 2020, right before he was drafted to SmackDown.

Andrade’s exchange with Black came after Black’s wife, Thea Trinidad (fka Zelina Vega), made a similar post on her former WWE client earlier in the week, which you can see here.

WWE’s Angel Garza also tweeted on Andrade’s departure this week. Garza and Andrade briefly feuded at the end of Andrade’s run but they spent several months teaming together, led by Vega.

“Always watching our backs, best of luck [email protected] success wherever you go … as we say in the north ‘He who is a good rooster, sings wherever he wants’ [fist emoji x 2 [Mexico flag emoji],” wrote Garza, translated by Google.

Andrade responded and said he hopes WWE gives Garza what he deserves.

“Thanks Carnal! My best wishes and I hope they give you what you deserve !! [fist emoji x 3],” wrote Andrade, translated by Google.

Andrade is reportedly free to work for other promotions now as he does not have a 90-day non-compete clause. He took to Twitter earlier today and teased a possible return to his “La Sombra” gimmick from CMLL and NJPW.

Stay tuned for more on Andrade’s post-WWE status. You can see his exchanges below with Murphy, Black, Garza and Tucker:

