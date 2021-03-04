Former WWE Champion Batista says the word “retired” has zero credibility in the world of pro wrestling these days.

Batista, who announced his retirement following his WrestleMania 35 loss to Triple H, was asked on Twitter about being the big “Hall of Fame worthy” signing that Paul Wight and Tony Khan are teasing for Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view. The Animal did not dismiss the idea, but he did share his thoughts on retirements in pro wrestling.

“They’re going to have to come up with another word thats used specifically for professional wrestlers who actually mean it when they say they’re retired. Currently the word ‘retired’ has zero credibility by professional wrestling standards. [person facepalmng emoji],” he wrote.

There’s still no word on who has signed with AEW for Sunday’s big reveal, but it likely is not Batista, who is still set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame soon. You can click here to read Khan’s recent comments on the big signing to be revealed at Revolution.

You can see Batista’s full tweet below:

They’re going to have to come up with another word thats used specifically for professional wrestlers who actually mean it when they say they’re retired. Currently the word “retired” has zero credibility by professional wrestling standards. 🤦🏻 https://t.co/tFYG2UQGRx — The Artist Formerly Known as Super Duper Dave (@DaveBautista) March 4, 2021

